What's on in the Hunter this Australia Day

AS Australia Day approaches, the Newcastle Herald has compiled a list of where you can mark the day this year.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Whether it's down at the beach, participating in a family-friendly activity or enjoying live music - we've got you covered right across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie, Port Stephens and Maitland.
Events are on January 26 unless otherwise stated.
Allambee Park, Valentine: From 9am Valentine Lions Club will host a free barbecue and the annual Valentine Test Cricket Match will take place along with a Thong Throwing Challenge.
Beach 5s Australia Day Festival: The annual 5 aside sand-based competition based on modified Rugby Union, League and Touch rules, will kick off on Friday, January 26 at Nobbys beach.
Cameron Park - Harrigan's: Celebrate with beer summer buckets and food specials all day with Yabby racing from 2pm-4pm.
In the courtyard, Club Charlestown: Free family fun day 12pm-3pm. Live music from Abbie Ferris, face painting and a petting zoo.
Harbour Swim: Take the plunge on Australia Day at 10am to 12pm for the single crossing (700m) from Stockton to Queens Wharf Quay or the double crossing (1400m) from Queens Wharf to Stockton and back. All aged welcome, cash prizes and plenty of fun.
Karaoke Party, Cardiff: Celebrate Australia Day in true blue style at the VEGEMIC Australia Day Karaoke Party: Aussie Anthems. Starting at 8pm.
Miss Porter's House Museum: See the historical home created by the children of Australian 19th century migrants. Open from 1pm-4pm, 434 King St, Newcastle West. Cost: $12 adults, $10 concession, children under 5 free.
Ngarramara, reconciliation event, King Edward Park: On Thursday, January 25, 7pm-9pm. A chance to celebrate Indigenous culture.
Australia Day markets, Morisset Showground: From January 26-28. 5pm-9pm Friday and 12pm-9pm Sat and Sun. Food and dessert trucks, kids' rides, comedy show, reptile show, live music. Cost $2 coin entry at the gate.
Social beach volleyball, Blacksmiths: Hunter Volleyball welcomes teams to their annual Australia Day social beach competition. Cost: Free to watch/$40 pairs fee.
Salsa Beach Party, Redhead Beach: From 12.30pm experience sand, sea and Latin rhythms.
Splash Zone, Speers Point Park: Lake Macquarie and Newcastle Suicide Prevention Network hosting an inflatable water slide and water play area at Speers Point Park from 10am-3pm on Saturday, January 27.
Wangi RSL, Wangi Wangi: Meat raffles, jumping castle, live music from Joshua Brave from 4pm.
Windale-Gateshead Bowling Club: Free bowls gala, prize for best dressed Aussie and $6 schooners until 5pm.
Swimming pools open on Australia Day: Charlestown 7am-6pm, Speers Point and Swanse 7am-5pm, West Wallsend 7am-3pm.
Patrolled beaches: Catherine Hill Bay, Caves Beach, Redhead, Blacksmiths - 9am-5pm.
Australia Day ceremony, Newcastle: Newcastle City Council will host its citizenship ceremony on January 25.
Fly Point Park, Nelson Bay: Australia Day festivities from 9.30am to 3.45pm. There will be a citizenship ceremony, live music, food vendors, jumping castles, a RAAF flypast, alpaca and sheep sheering demonstrations and lots more. Cost: Option gold coin donation in support of local charities. Parking available at Rotary Park.
Australia Day, Raymond Terrace: From 8am to 1.30pm at Riverside Park. Festivities include a citizenship ceremony, RAAF flypast, marching band, food and coffee vendors, children's ride
Pool party, Lakeside Leisure Centre, Raymond Terrace: Free entry, inflatables and a sausage sizzle from 10am-2pm.
Tilligerry Lions Club and Henderson Park, Lemon Tree Passage: From 8am to 12pm. Live music, breakfast and an Auto Car Club Display.
Karuah RSL: From 10am-midnight. A thong throwing competition, bowls and fireworks at 9pm.
Dive In Cinema, Maitland Aquatic Centre: Free entry to both Maitland and East Maitland Aquatic Centres from 10am-4pm. As the sun sets, the fun will continue as Maitland Pool transforms into a floating Dive In Cinema. From 5pm-9pm the film night will be complete with entertainment, food, lawn games, free popcorn and free swim time. Cost: Tickets start from $5, with Paper Planes (G) showing at 5.30pm and Red Dog (PG) showing at 7.30pm. Book now.
Maitland Park: Enjoy a free barbecue from 7.30am to 9.30am, craft activities and live entertainment from 7.30am to 12.30pm.
Twilight Australia Day Eve, Singleton: A night of free family fun from 5.30-9.30pm at Townhead Park on Thursday, January 25. Kids can enjoy rock climbing, face painting, virtual reality skateboarding and an inflatable obstacle course. There will be food, drinks and live music on offer.
Australia Day ceremony, Cessnock: Cessnock City Council will host its annual Australia Day awards and citizenship ceremony on January 26 to recognise members of the community.
Australia Day ceremony, Singleton: Singleton Council will host its ceremony at Singleton Civic Theatre, kicking off with a barbecue breakfast at 8am and the official proceedings at 9.30am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.