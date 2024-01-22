What's on in the Hunter this Australia Day

Dive In Cinema, Maitland Aquatic Centre: Free entry to both Maitland and East Maitland Aquatic Centres from 10am-4pm. As the sun sets, the fun will continue as Maitland Pool transforms into a floating Dive In Cinema. From 5pm-9pm the film night will be complete with entertainment, food, lawn games, free popcorn and free swim time. Cost: Tickets start from $5, with Paper Planes (G) showing at 5.30pm and Red Dog (PG) showing at 7.30pm. Book now.

