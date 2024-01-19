Lakelands home achieves first record-breaking sale of 2024

A RECORD-breaking sale has been achieved in Lake Macquarie less than three weeks into the new year.
Belle Property selling agent Anthony Di Nardo set a Lakelands suburb record following the $2.04 million sale of a modern four-bedroom home on Gosforth Grove.
It is the first time a residential property in the suburb has sold for more than $2 million and it smashes the previous record of $1.7 million, also set by Mr Di Nardo, in March last year.
An influx of stock hit the property market over the holiday period, from luxury beachside pads to inner-city apartment living.
A multi-award-winning, four bedroom home is on the market in the sought-after suburb of Bar Beach at 18 Wrightson Avenue.
Positioned close to the beach, the heart of the home lies in the Miele-appointed kitchen and adjoining family room, while an expansive spotted gum deck, complete with a BBQ kitchen, Escea gas fire and a Sonos sound system, is the perfect place to entertain.
The home is listed for sale for $4.4 million with Salt Property.
A little further up the coast, this newly built five-bedroom home at 8 Rose Street in Lemon Tree Passage is a coastal-inspired dream home on a prime waterfront reserve location.
Boasting water views from almost every room, the property also has a separate studio complete with an ensuite.
The property is listed with a guide of $2.1 million to $2.3 million with Tom Woods at River Realty.
Live the high life in a light-filled penthouse in the Aero apartments at 1301/770 Hunter Street in Newcastle West.
Listed with a guide of $1,050,000 to $1.1 million with Thomas Hook at Walkom Real Estate, the apartment has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and expansive views across the harbour and beyond.
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
