Brace yourselves for this weekend's Hunter heatwave

THE TEMPERATURE is on the rise across the Hunter with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting mid to high 30's for the weekend.
A BOM spokesperson said Friday and Saturday will be warm in the high 20's to low 30's but it's Sunday that will be the hottest in the coming days.
"The Upper Hunter will get up to about 34 and it looks like the winds will swing around to the north west meaning some of the inland heat will come to the coast," they said.
After the wet and unsettled conditions this week, there's no doubt holidaymakers will be embracing the warmer weather for the weekend.
It's the perfect time to escape the heat and head to the beach for a surf or a dip in the newly refurbished ocean baths, with light east to north easterly winds on the cards for Saturday and a north west seabreeze on Sunday.
"There's not too much strength in the wind but right on the coast it might get up to 35 kilometre gusts," the spokesperson said.
And while there has been plenty of summer storms, it looks like there will be a break with a dry weekend ahead.
"There may be a couple of thunderstorms around the northern outskirts of the Hunter near Murrurundi but they'll be moving away," the spokesperson said.
A southerly change on Monday will cool things off again on the coast but the Upper Hunter will remain in the low to mid 30's before the mercury climbs up again next Wednesday and Thursday.
"The coast will be in the low 30's on Wednesday and high 30's for the inland parts," the spokesperson said.
"Thursday looks to be the hottest and we may crack 40 plus in the Upper Hunter."
