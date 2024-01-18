Two drink drivers have two crashes in one night: police

TWO DRINK driving crashes in one hour have sparked police responses in the Port Stephens area and landed two men before the courts.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Officers were called to reports a black Ford Ranger was being driven erratically at Raymond Terrace about 10pm on Wednesday, January 17.
Police allege the four-wheel-drive ute was then involved in a crash and failed to stop.
Officers spotted it travelling along Tomago Road and pulled it over.
The 75-year-old Lake Macquarie man allegedly behind the wheel of the Ford Ranger at the time was taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station after failing a roadside breath test, police said.
He allegedly blew a blood alcohol reading of 0.159, more than three times the legal limit.
Police charged him with high-range drink driving and suspended his licence.
About an hour after that initial call-out, Port Stephens Hunter officers responded to reports of a crash on Myall Road at Tea Gardens about 11pm.
Police were told a white Toyota Hilux collided with two vehicles that were parked and unattended.
A Western Australian man, aged in his 30s, was allegedly suspended from driving at the time and was arrested at the scene, police said.
He was taken to Tea Gardens Police Station and recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.053.
The man was charged with low-range drink driving, and driving while suspended.
Both men will front Raymond Terrace Local Court next month.
Police warned road users that every police car across the state had the ability to conduct breath tests on drivers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.