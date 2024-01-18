Newcastle Herald
Two drink drivers have two crashes in one night: police

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated January 18 2024 - 5:44pm, first published 5:06pm
Police arrested two men, a Western Australian in his 30s and a 75-year-old from Lake Macquarie. File picture
TWO DRINK driving crashes in one hour have sparked police responses in the Port Stephens area and landed two men before the courts.

