Jets coach predicts team changes for clash with Sydney FC

By Robert Dillon
January 18 2024 - 5:30pm
Jets coach Rob Stanton. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
NEWCASTLE Jets coach Rob Stanton has predicted team changes for Friday night's clash with Sydney FC at Allianz Stadium but won't be rushing in experience just for the sake of it.

