'You know you've helped someone': meet Lake Macquarie's new top cop

FOR THREE decades, Superintendent Tracy Chapman has made it her priority as a police officer to help others and fulfil her sense of service.
The former top cop at the Hunter Valley has now taken over as commander of the Lake Macquarie Police District, and is ready to tackle the local issues.
Superintendent Chapman told the Newcastle Herald she was committed to reducing road trauma in the region.
She knows how deeply the devastation runs for communities and families after a fatality.
The horrific Greta bus crash killed 10 people last year.
"Particularly regional NSW is experiencing some high levels of road trauma, and unfortunately in the Hunter Valley we had some really tragic ones," she said.
"So for me, that will always be a priority, no matter where I am."
Seven people died on Lake Macquarie roads in 2023, up on five the year before.
Superintendent Chapman marks 30 years in the force this year, and said there was no doubt some jobs were really difficult for police and other emergency services.
"I think the things that bring you back are just finding the positives in any job," she said.
"Every time you go to a job that's hard, or you're involved in a job that's traumatic or difficult, I think for me personally, being able to find a positive in that, is what keeps me coming back.
"Because you know you've helped someone, even if it's only one individual."
Superintendent Chapman was an active kid and became a police officer at a young age to fulfil her sense of service, ensure she wasn't at a desk all day, and to have job security and variety.
She's worked in general duties, intelligence, proactive crime investigations, human resources and as a domestic violence officer.
It's set her up well to work with the Lake Macquarie team and community.
Another priority area statewide and close to home is domestic violence, Superintendent Chapman said.
"There are really good partnerships with other agencies in Lake Macquarie, so really hoping to build on what's already been established here and get to know all those other agencies and see what we can do moving forward," she said.
"Police can't just be police and police alone."
She's hoping to build on those relationships with youth agencies as well, alongside the command's youth and Aboriginal liaison officers and PCYC team, to support at-risk kids and disrupt youth crime.
Lake Macquarie can be vulnerable to severe storms and bushfires, and Superintendent Chapman said she'd be working to ensure the Local Emergency Management Committee was fully prepared to help the community in times of need.
She's now worked in the Northern Region for 10 years since leaving Sydney, and said she loved the "community-based policing" of the Hunter.
Superintendent Chapman took over the permanent role late last year after a number of acting commanders.
"Across the board, Northern Region are really blessed with good police," she said.
"I'm really happy here, the team are really good, really supportive, and really knowledgeable about the local area.
"So much of a commander's work is about looking after our people."
Superintendent Chapman encouraged anyone thinking about becoming a police officer to "just go for it".
"I think it's a really good career for women," she said.
"When I joined policing, the numbers of women were far less but that has really progressed.
"I love being a police officer and I love being in the cops."
