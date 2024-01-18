The Lowedown: Jets entitled to be filthy about VAR stinker

Please sir, can we have our game back?
Fair dinkum, that was the worst penalty decision I've seen for a long time against the Newcastle Jets on Sunday, against Brisbane Roar in the Unite Round in Sydney.
That is not the opinion of a one-eyed Newcastle fan, but that of a columnist who wonders what is handball, where is common sense, what exactly are the bastardised rules and protocols we must live with, and do they change on a weekly basis?
When questioned about the decision post game, Jets coach Rob Stanton was a touch more reticent, waiting to see a full replay, and the club was well within its rights to ask the league for a "please explain".
Newcastle may not have been fantastic in the second half, but that was a harsh, senseless decision that probably cost them a valuable point.
Can we get around the fact that there should be consideration of seeking deliberate advantage in the making of decisions?
What is a reasonable body shape in different situations?
Do we want a bio-mechanic in the VAR box for expert analysis?
I'm more convinced than ever that a respected former player would help the VAR in their understanding or feel for the game.
That decision to review the handball would never have made it to the on-field referee if you had a player on that panel, I'm sure.
Not only would they have pointed out the accidental, and completely unlikely, bounce from leg via ground to underside of the arm, they would have pointed our the protocols initiated at the beginning of the season.
That being that deflections from one part of the body to the arm would not be considered a penalty. Does the touch on the ground absolve the decision to review?
How then does the referee rule a penalty? Is that going to be awarded in a Wanderers v Melbourne Victory grand final? I doubt it.
Is he just covering his backside, so the inspector ticks a box. You have to wonder.
It would have been almost as ridiculous if the review for offside had been upheld minutes earlier when Brisbane's equaliser was scored.
I understand that with the Jets keeper stepping off his line, there had to be an initial look, but when that was discounted what happened next astounded me.
With one defender on the line, and Mark Natta doing his best work from behind to prevent the Brisbane youngster Jonas Markovski swivelling to turn the ball over the line, commentator and former player Daniel McBreen informed us that the VAR were examining whether the striker's back leg was in an offside position.
What the? How is a defender squarely behind the striker not playing him onside every day of the week?
In the old days, we might have described it as being chockablock up his backside, pardon the expression. Toes, shoulders, noses, an inch offside. What a joke.
Some will say the Jets have the chance to get revenge on Tuesday night, but Brisbane who were tactically awful in the first half on Sunday will surely have taken valuable lessons, and a point more than they should have.
Before that, the Jets face Sydney FC tonight at Allianz Stadium tonight.
Traditionally one of Newcastle's most difficult opponents, I will be surprised if they don't back their high press this evening.
That can suit the Jets, with their dangerous threat in transition, but if Luke Brattan and company run the midfield and provide Joe Lolley with too much opportunity, it could be a long night.
It's a massively important five days for the Jets.
