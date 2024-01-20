Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

'They'll be pretty deflated': Jets aiming to exploit Sydney FC's pain

By Renee Valentine
January 21 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Captain Cassidy Davis maintains it's business as usual as the Newcastle Jets attempt to achieve something they haven't in over six years - beat champions Sydney FC - in the wake of a coaching disruption.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.