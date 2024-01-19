Leaders City play waiting game for County pair ahead of Newcastle finals

CITY president Steve Garrett remains unsure if English county pair Oli Carter and Danial Ibrahim will be available to play finals in 2023-2024 but believes the club has developed enough depth to help cover any potential losses.
Approaching a top-of-the-table clash with Charlestown, Garrett says the conversation between frontrunners City and Sussex continues en route to a first-four series in Newcastle District Cricket Association's main competition.
There's four regular rounds left locally before semis (March 16-17), with a decider at No.1 Sportsground the following weekend (March 23-24). English County Championship begins on April 5 after a couple of two-day friendlies for Sussex (March 25, 29).
City captain Carter, reigning NDCA player of the year, has scored 533 runs at an average of 53.3 across all formats this summer while mid-season recruit Ibrahim most recently started on the right foot with match figures of 11-70 in an outright victory.
Garrett confirmed City's other three UK imports - Toby Fynn, Dubs Wood and Freddie Freeman - would still be around in Newcastle at the pointy end of proceedings.
"Those three boys [Fynn, Wood, Freeman] will be here through finals, but the two County boys [Carter, Ibrahim] we're in conversation with Sussex all the time," Garrett told the Newcastle Herald.
"When Danial came over our expectation was that he would be here for finals, but these guys are professional cricketers and if their coaches want them back [in England] they have to go back.
"And we go into it open-eyed with that. From our perspective, our depth has slowly developed with some of our younger guys coming up the grades. Freddie's back in seconds this week, designed to give him a bit more bowling.
"The depth is there and if it comes to the point that Oli and Danial need to return, then we go in open minded and that's the way it is."
The club's premiership drought in the top grade extends back to 1975-1976.
Harry Scowen returns for the Sabres in round 10, scheduled for Kahibah Oval this Saturday and next (January 20-27), while Harry Campbell (back) remains sidelined with injury.
City (54), who have lost just once this campaign and clinched the Tom Locker Cup one-day title, sit four points clear of Charlestown (50) on the ladder.
Charlestown skipper Daniel Arms opted to bring up Michael Richardson to the first XI while all-rounder Adam Winchester (knee) wasn't named for the 90-over encounter.
Stockton (48), Wallsend (41) and Cardiff-Boolaroo (39), who occupy third-to-fifth rungs on the ladder, tackle Waratah-Mayfield (23), Belmont (20) and Hamilton-Wickham (28) respectively.
Merewether captain Josh Geary admits "semis have started early" as the sixth-placed Lions (34) look to stay in touch with the top four. They visit Wests (26) at Harker Oval.
Toronto (5), again led by Matthew Sommerville, host University (19) at Ron Hill Oval.
