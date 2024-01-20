Sea Dragons marquee to face off with former club in T20 Summer Bash

SEA DRAGONS marquee Puru Gaur will face off against his former club as University look to continue making strides in Newcastle's T20 Summer Bash.
Gaur has been listed for Sunday's one-off match against the Rosellas at Ron Hill Oval, having helped Uni open their campaign with back-to-back wins before Christmas.
Now with Sydney outfit Blacktown via Randwick-Petersham, Gaur scored 635 runs across all formats playing for Wests in 2019-2020 before COVID saw finals cancelled.
Sea Dragons captain James Rushford, taking over the T20 reins from Tom O'Neill, says "we see ourselves as being very competitive in this format" despite sitting second last on the regular ladder.
"We bat deep and feel as evenly balanced as we have been in quite a while," Rushford said.
Central Coast import Callum Rainger and previous Uni skipper Andrew Harriott are both unavailable while local product Grant Stewart, currently at home in between seasons for English county Kent, continues recovering from injury.
This marks one of three neutral fixtures in the middle timeslot (12pm), next to title holders Pumas (Hamwicks) v Lions (Merewether) at Cahill Oval and Sabres (City) v Waratahs (Waratah-Mayfield) at Wallsend Oval.
The Kookaburras (Toronto), Whips (Belmont) and Tigers (Wallsend) all host double headers either side (9am, 3pm).
Playing the respective early games are Seagulls (Stockton), Magpies (Charlestown) and Black Roses (Cardiff-Boolaroo). Flood (Maitland), Rebels (Suburban Districts) and Thoroughbreds (Hunter) all feature later.
