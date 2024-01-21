High-speed rail will prove an expensive failure here, like elsewhere

The federal government's sudden love for a high-speed rail line from Newcastle to Sydney reminds me of a romance a previous government had with Snowy 2, one where the cost blew out from $2billion to $13billion.
Compared with a fast-rail project, Snowy 2 seems like a good idea because it will be used, something that overseas evidence shows won't happen for this proposed rail project.
South Korea's high-speed line connecting Seoul to Incheon has recently closed after four years of service. In Taiwan a high-speed link opened in 2007 has only had half the anticipated passenger numbers leading to a loss of $1.5billion by 2014.
In China a collision on a high-speed line in 2011 killed 40 people and led to claims of poor safety standards. In the UK, the construction costs of HS2 went from $20billion to more than $100billion and the axing of a section of the project. Construction of planned lines in Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand have all stalled, as did one in Brazil because of funding problems.
California's plan for a high-speed link has been scaled back because of competition from cheap air travel. Surely both the Infrastructure and Transport Minister, Catherine King, and the Prime Minister are well aware of the inevitable failure of this project and the cost burden it will create.
Income from passenger fares will be insufficient to cover costs, but they hope that, like the Western Sydney airport construction, housing development along the route will pay the bill.
I AGREE with Barry Swan ("Leaders were gullible at best on Iraq war call", Letters, 18/1), although, in my opinion, he doesn't go hard enough as the words "war crimes and war criminals" relating to our leaders, weren't included.
I vividly remember Newcastle had a "No War" rally in 2003. I also recall that those two people who painted "NO WAR" on the Sydney Opera house were fined and threatened with jail..
Apparently, the invasion was discussed and approved by the Howard government, behind closed doors in secret, with only personal notes and no paper trail.
The majority of Australians at that time agreed with no war, but were ignored by the Howard government.
Saddam Hussein apparently slaughtered more than 100,000 Iraqis, and since the invasion by the big three, America, Britain and Australia, it now appears that number has been superceded, along with civil wars and other unrest.
The so-called weapons of mass destruction did not exist as the inspectors reported before the invasion.
PLENTY is being said and written about the stage 3 tax cuts, and most of it involves condemnation of the Prime Minister for not abandoning the cuts.
Before he was elected PM, Albanese promised he wouldn't abandon the cuts. He seems determined to keep his promise.
What confuses me about the whole saga is that nobody seems to condemn the people who initiated the cuts in the first place. As I understand it, and I may be wrong, but if the cuts have to go through the parliamentary system, let's see who oppose them. The senate has plenty of people who are not friendly with the Labor Party.
IT'S terrific that a healthy, vibrant ecosystem at Hexham Swamp seems to have significantly reduced mozzie numbers ("On the hunt for pesky swamp dwellers", Herald, 17/1). As our climate warms, however, the World Health Organisation warns that mosquitos, known as the world's deadliest creature, are expanding their geographical range and breeding capability.
Mosquito-borne diseases infect up to 700 million people each year, killing more than a million. We are not immune. In 2022 mosquito-carried Japanese encephalitis marched down the east coast of Australia, reportedly due to climate change. In short, we must protect ourselves from pesky mosquito bites and serious diseases, not only by covering up and applying insect repellent, but by swiftly reducing our greenhouse gas emissions.
BUILD it and they will come. Famous line from the movie Field of Dreams, but I reflected on this line recently while swimming in the newly renovated ocean baths. And "I'll be back" Arnie. Hopefully for many years to come.
THE two Labor Party women whose careers I believe are bitter disappointments are Tanya Plibersek and Penny Wong. Always nice, always measured, and as bland as a diet of cauliflower and white sauce. And now a nice, little bland trip to Israel. Nice one Penny.
MY contribution to nicknaming of politicians ("Flat-out uninspiring", Letters, 17/1), is "Hindenburg Dutton" - mostly full of explosive gas, creates and leaves a disastrous legacy and requires others to clean up his mess.
I AGREE that we must replace our coal fired power stations with nuclear power stations, but if the batteries are such a success why is SA buying interstate electricity?
I THOUGHT the juxtaposition of contributions in "Drawing different conclusions on HSC" (Letters, 19/1), gave an excellent insight into the difference between what I think was reasoned analysis based on relevant facts, and diversion using opinion based on unsubstantiated prejudice. For me, the values of a public school that encourages students to attain their highest levels are far superior to those of the expedient private school that encourages students to compromise their search for excellence by attempting only easier levels of subjects so the school can claim "more band 6s".
IT'S a sad day when yet another Test in Australia fails to get past day three. Thirty wickets in just over six sessions. Anyone hoping to see Test cricket in Brisbane better have tickets to the first two days. Eventually Cricket Australia's income stream will suffer if they can only rely on tours for The Ashes and India. All other tours in between are a waste of time and effort.
