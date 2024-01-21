NEWCASTLE'S median house price will climb to almost $1 million in 2026 according to a new report.
According to Oxford Economics Australia Residential Property Prospects report, which forecasts property prices and the rental market across Australia to 2026, the median price of a house in Newcastle could reach $876,000 by December and rise to $972,000 by June 2026.
The current median house price in Newcastle is $839,000.
Report author and senior economist at Oxford Economics Australia Maree Kilroy said internal migration to the major regional centres of Newcastle and Wollongong was easing however, it was expected to rebase above pre-pandemic levels which would maintain pressure in the property market.
"Both cities maintain their affordability advantage over Sydney, while remote work has allowed for the migration of cashed-up city dwellers to these areas," Ms Kilroy said.
"Given their higher capacity to pay, they will be able to exert upward pressure on the market over FY 2024.
"Vacancy rates are holding at a level below that of Sydney, while the expected cash rate cuts beginning late 2024 are anticipated to drive an acceleration in price growth through mid-decade.
"We anticipate the price differential between these two cities will hold over the forecast period, with the Newcastle median house price forecast to reach $972,000 by June 2026, while Wollongong is set to hit $1.09 million."
Overall, Australia's median home price hit an estimated new record of $939,000 in December 2023, according to the report.
However, house values are expected to slow in 2024 after the positive factors supporting price growth started to fade last year.
Having fully recouped the losses sustained during 2022, Oxford Economics Australia forecasts muted home price growth of 2.7 per cent nationally this year.
The median all-dwelling price is forecast to grow an average of 6.3 per cent per annum over the two years to FY 2026.
"Auction clearance rates have softened from 70 per cent to near 60 per cent, while monthly price growth has moderated, with some capital cities recording negative quarterly results," Ms Kilroy said.
Ms Kilroy said affordability had deteriorated significantly over the past two years which would play a key role in containing the pace of growth, especially for houses.
However, a significant lack of dwelling stock is geared to persist across all of Australia's major population centres, placing a floor under prices.
The report also forecasts units will outpace houses, lifting 7.6 per cent versus six per cent per annum respectively.
Meanwhile, the national vacancy rate is holding at an extreme low of one per cent.
Total dwelling rents are estimated to have ended 2023 up 14.3 per cent, with growth heavily skewed towards units (up 18.3 per cent).
House and unit rents across Australia are forecast to grow by 4.1 per cent and 5.8 per cent respectively in 2024.
