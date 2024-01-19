Knights re-sign winger Sheridan Gallagher after break-out rookie season

The Newcastle Knights have re-signed cross-code talent and NRLW premiership-winner Sheridan Gallagher.
The 22-year-old former Young Matildas captain has committed to the Knights for a further two seasons after a break-out rookie campaign that included producing a game-changing moment to seal Newcastle's 24-18 grand final victory over the Gold Coast Titans last year.
The winger pulled off a massive one-on-one strip on lethal Titans centre Jaime Chapman with the Knights trailing 18-12 and just 10 minutes remaining to cap a memorable first season of NRLW.
Gallagher, who hails from Douglas Park in the Macarthur region and skippered Australia's national side at the FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica in 2022, had only played two games of rugby league before being signed by the Knights.
She made the switch to rugby league last April after falling out of love with soccer, telling the Newcastle Herald the change was "for myself and not for anyone else", and did not look back, scoring seven tries in 11 appearances and earning a Dally M Awards nomination for winger of the year.
"Given Sheridan had only played two games of rugby league before the 2023 season, it is phenomenal what she has achieved by playing every game and winning a premiership," Knights director of football Peter Parr said.
"Sheridan was named Knights Rookie of the Year; it is clear she will continue to grow and improve in the future."
The Knights kick off their quest for a third straight premiership against the Sydney Roosters on Thursday, July 25 at McDonald Jones Stadium.
They will be coached by newly appointed Ben Jeffries in their fourth campaign after back-to-back winning mentor Ronald Griffiths stepped aside to take charge of Newcastle's NSW Cup men's team.
