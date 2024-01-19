Newcastle Herald
Knights re-sign winger Sheridan Gallagher after break-out rookie season

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated January 19 2024 - 1:39pm, first published 1:15pm
Sheridan Gallagher in action during a break-out rookie NRLW campaign last year. Picture by Marina Neil
Sheridan Gallagher in action during a break-out rookie NRLW campaign last year. Picture by Marina Neil

The Newcastle Knights have re-signed cross-code talent and NRLW premiership-winner Sheridan Gallagher.

