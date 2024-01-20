'Like it was yesterday': Flashbacks and nightmares with veteran anguish

Roger Priest is open about his mental health struggles, the roots of which were struck 55 years ago in the Vietnam War.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The 74-year-old veteran, of Rathmines, suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder [PTSD].
"Have I ever had thoughts of suicide? Absolutely. Fortunately I've had support," Mr Priest said.
Mr Priest backed a federal move to fund a new veteran support service to help prevent suicides in the Hunter, saying it was much needed.
The free service emerged ahead of the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide issuing its final report this year.
National data shows male veterans are 26 per cent more likely and female veterans twice as likely to die by suicide, when compared to the general population.
From 1997 to 2021, there were 1677 deaths by suicide among those who served with the Australian Defence Force since 1985.
Mr Priest, who served in the Vietnam War as a naval seaman in the late 1960s, said reliving war through "flashbacks and nightmares" was a problem for many veterans.
"Some people get them like they're still there. They're very profound," he said.
"I remember my service like it was yesterday. But that's only part of the PTSD. I get very frustrated when things don't go my way."
Mr Priest said his wife Pam had been "the recipient of my PTSD for the last 50 years".
Mrs Priest said veterans look for "a means to escape from the things they've faced".
"They turn to alcohol, drugs or something so they don't have to remember. Alcohol has certainly played a major part in Roger's life," she said.
The couple said finding a passion was an important part of managing mental health.
The RSL sub-branch network helps many veterans in the region who face suicidal thoughts and mental health challenges.
"Each returned serviceman is affected in their own personal way," said Mr Priest, a Toronto RSL sub-branch pensions advocate.
"We're dealing with a number of people who have substance abuse issues linked to a range of illnesses - depression, anxiety, PTSD and associated phobias."
The new service, Veterans Connect, is run by not-for-profit organisation Social Futures.
The Hunter New England Central Coast Primary Health Network is funding the service, which links veterans to a care co-ordinator and helps them get support, set goals and build resilience.
NSW government data shows more than 17,000 veterans live in the Hunter. The region also has almost 3000 serving defence personnel and 1000 reservists.
Social Futures chief executive Tony Davies acknowledged the varied experiences of former defence personnel, including warfare, peacekeeping and disaster response.
"Younger veterans may have been on multiple deployments and are now looking for new careers, reconnecting with family and friends and processing their time with the ADF [Australian Defence Force]," he said.
"Older veterans may be facing issues with ageing and ill health."
The not-for-profit organisation sought to help veterans "establish meaningful and happy lives" after their service.
Primary health network chief executive Richard Nankervis said "our aim is to see a reduction in the rate of mental health disorders and suicide".
"Data shows us that veterans and their families are more vulnerable to mental health disorders," Mr Nankervis said.
Lifeline 13 11 14.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.