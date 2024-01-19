Taylor Martin awaits fate as investigation into abusive texts continues

An investigation into harassment complaints against former Hunter parliamentary secretary Taylor Martin is dragging on past six months as the Liberal MP waits to hear his fate.
The party appointed former Independent Commission Against Corruption commissioner Patricia McDonald in July last year to investigate allegations by former federal Liberal MP Lucy Wicks that Mr Martin sent a series of demeaning and abusive texts to her after their relationship ended.
Ms Wicks alleged Mr Martin referred to her as a "dumb slut", a "pig", a "f---wit", a "c---", a "sicko" and a "f---ing idiot" in the texts.
Mr Martin, who entered into a relationship with Ms Wicks after joining her staff as a 24-year-old, apologised in July but said at the time there were "two sides to every story".
He admitted to "heated words during my attempts to go separate ways that I sincerely regret".
"If I could undo any hurt that has been caused, I would do it in a heartbeat," he said.
Mr Martin declined to comment about the investigation.
The party told the Newcastle Herald the investigation was not complete but the outcome would be made public.
Opposition leader Mark Speakman said in July that he would not make a decision about Mr Martin's position in the party until the investigation was finished.
Mr Martin has stood aside from the party room since the scandal broke.
