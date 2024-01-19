Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Hunter swimmers set to make a splash at NSW Country Regional Championships

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated January 19 2024 - 5:48pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Hunter's most promising swimmers are poised to make a huge splash at Charlestown Swim Centre this weekend with the NSW Country Regional Championships kick-starting the 2024 competition calendar.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.