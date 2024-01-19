Hunter swimmers set to make a splash at NSW Country Regional Championships

The Hunter's most promising swimmers are poised to make a huge splash at Charlestown Swim Centre this weekend with the NSW Country Regional Championships kick-starting the 2024 competition calendar.
More than 550 competitors are expected to hit the water over the two-day carnival, which leads into the NSW Country titles at Homebush in February.
Charlestown Swim Club president Adam Waite said hosting the championships was "a coup".
"It is the first time Charlestown have hosted it for a while and we're really grateful to be able to hold the event," Mr Waite said.
"It's been really well supported by Lake Macquarie City Council but it is a big coup for the club and it's a bit of good reward for some good seasons that the club has had.
"We've got kids coming from all over the state - far north coast, western NSW - and we've got one competitor coming from Gympie in Queensland.
"This championship event kicks off the lead up to NSW Country Championships, junior stage age and then finally the national age championships, which is in April on the Gold Coast."
Competition is from 10am on Saturday and starts at 9am on Sunday.
Local swimmers warmed up for the championships with a coaching clinic run by Swimming NSW regional coaching director Chris Myers at Charlestown Swim Centre on Friday afternoon.
