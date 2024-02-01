Escape to Port Stephens Beachside Holiday Parks and Koala Sanctuary

Glamping never been easier at Lake's best kept secret Sails Holiday Park Advertising Feature

Sails Holiday Park is the perfect place to relax, unwind and offers a variety of accommodation ranging from large camp sites, cabins, inclusive villa, inclusive safari tent and the park is also pet friendly. Pictures supplied

Tucked away in the heart of Belmont you'll find Lake Macquarie's best kept secret; Sails Holiday Park.



Located within a five-minute stroll to the local shopping centres, Belmont 16's club or the Belmont Baths on Lake Macquarie, Sails Holiday Park is all about convenience.

Sails Holiday Park has undergone significant upgrades in the last 12 months including accessible and inclusive accommodation, amenities, BBQ areas and pathways that create a welcoming experience for people of all ages and abilities.



This could include parents with young children in prams, seniors with mobility requirements and people with permanent or temporary disabilities.

If you are looking for that camping experience and don't want the stress of having to set up or have the required camping equipment, Sails Holiday Park offers incredible luxury glamping safari tents.

There are two luxury glamping safari tents on offer at Sails, a family tent, and an inclusive/accessible tent.



The accessible safari tent represents a significant step towards making outdoor adventures more inclusive and opens up new possibilities for individuals of all abilities to connect with nature.



Some of the key features of the accessible/inclusive safari tent is the easy access ramp, the accessible bathroom and the spacious interior layout to provide ample room for manoeuvrability, allowing individuals with disabilities to navigate the space comfortably.

The family safari tent features a four-posted queen bed in the main room and two sets of bunks in the second bedroom, private bathroom, air conditioning, smart TV, open plan living area with a kitchenette, lounge space and a large outdoor deck.

"Our safari tents are truly glamping at its finest, accessible to everyone, fostering a world where adventure knows no boundaries," Sails Holiday Park Section Manager Garry Ellem said.



Sails also has an accessible/inclusive villa with features that exceed Australian standards including fully automatic doors and blinds, motorised adjustable shelves and benchtops and accessible bathroom.

Sails Holiday Park is part of the Lake Mac Holiday Parks group along with, Belmont Lakeside, Blacksmiths Beachside, Swansea Lakeside and Wangi Point.



To learn more about these wonderful parks or make a booking visit www.lakemacholidayparks.com.au.

