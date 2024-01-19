Knights lock Adam Elliott backs Bradman to take best option

KNIGHTS lock Adam Elliott says Bradman Best would already have re-signed with Newcastle if his decision was based solely on what his heart was telling him.
Best, the dynamic centre who made a spectacular two-try debut for NSW Origin last year, has been in no apparent rush to accept a three-year contract extension the Knights have tabled.
But Elliott, who describes the 22-year-old as "my best mate", said Best was entitled to take his time as he weighs up a decision that will potentially be worth more than $2 million to him.
"It's something that we talk about," Elliott told the Newcastle Herald.
"I think the world of Braddy, I love him, and I'd absolutely love to play the rest of my career next to him.
"But I've been there. It's one of those things where I can give him help and advice, but you never want to be pushing your own agenda.
"I want him to make the best decision for himself, and I'll be happy and proud of him when he does.
"But it's one of those things where he has to go through the process. He's still contracted for another 12 months and it's a very big decision."
Elliott said Best "loves the club and loves the town" but needed to weigh up all the pros and cons.
"These decisions can't be made on emotion," Elliott said.
"I think if it was made on emotion, he would already have signed. But there's a lot of other factors to consider.
Elliott faced a similar dilemma 18 months ago, when the Canberra Raiders were eager to re-sign him and he instead decided a three-year deal with Newcastle would be the best move for his career.
"People think buying a house is the biggest investment you'll ever make, but signing an NRL contract is like that for players," he said.
"We don't know what our next contract will look like. There might not be a next one.
"So the financials have to be a big part of your decision, because it's just so competitive and such a brutal game."
He was confident a decision from Best was not far away.
"He's still getting the information he needs to make his decision," he said. "We've spoken about what he needs to make him better as a player and better as a person.
"I think we can help him do that here at the Knights.
"But he needs to get all the information, understand the whole picture, and then he can finally make the decision of where he wants to be.
"He's probably not too far off getting to that point."
Elliott, who was sidelined for 10 games last year with a groin injury, said he has not missed a training session during this pre-season and was "excited" about kicking off 2024 in peak condition.
He hopes that starts by representing the Indigenous All Stars against the Maori on February 16, possibly alongside Best.
"That would be so good," he said. "It's something we've talked about and would be a dream come true."
He said his bond with Best had been forged over coffees at the beach "watching the sun come up".
