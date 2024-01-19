Two teenagers pulled from the water at Burwood Beach near Glenrock

TWO teenagers have been pulled from the surf at Burwood Beach and rushed to John Hunter Hospital after lifeguards called paramedics to the scene earlier this afternoon.
Multiple paramedics and NSW Police rushed to the scene on Scout Camp Road near Glenrock Lagoon about 3.45pm on reports a man and a woman in their late teens had been pulled from the water.
NSW Ambulance were unable to give a condition report on the patients at 5pm, but said the pair are being taken to John Hunter Hospital for further treatment.
Multiple paramedics and NSW Police Rescue crews are still believed to be at the scene.
