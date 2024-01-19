Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Two teenagers pulled from the water at Burwood Beach near Glenrock

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
January 19 2024 - 5:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two teenagers have been pulled from the water at Burwood Beach.
Two teenagers have been pulled from the water at Burwood Beach.

TWO teenagers have been pulled from the surf at Burwood Beach and rushed to John Hunter Hospital after lifeguards called paramedics to the scene earlier this afternoon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.