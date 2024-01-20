Teens saved from Burwood Beach escape serious injury

Two teenagers who were rescued from the water at Burwood Beach have escaped serious injury, but had to be taken to John Hunter Hospital for assessment on Friday afternoon.
A 16-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy were pulled from the water near Glenrock Lagoon at Whitebridge around 3.50pm on January 19, and quickly called paramedics to help.
The pair were assessed at the scene, off Scout Camp Road, but police spokesperson said they had escaped serious injury. Both were conscious and breathing when they were taken to hospital just after 4pm, the state's ambulance said.
On Saturday, boy had been discharged from John Hunter, and the girl was in a stable condition, a hopsital source confirmed at the weekend.
The 1.3 kilometre stretch of Burwood Beach, also known as Glenrock Beach, extends southwest from the southern Merewether rocks to 75-metre Little Redhead Point. The beach is unpatrolled by NSW Surf Life Savers, according to the organisation's website, but is a popular spot for surfers at northern-end Shallows and Leggy Point near Little Redhead Point.
Rips are common on the beach, and Surf Life Savers have listed the area as being "highly hazardous". The surf between one and three feet with offshore westerly winds and a primary swell of 5.1ft around the time of the rescue.
