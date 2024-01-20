Fast trains, magic bullets and flying pigs

The day after the Newcastle Herald shared the news that federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine King had said the business case for the Newcastle to Sydney high-speed rail would be fast-tracked, to be completed this year, I was listening to ABC Newcastle on my way to work.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The presenter was seeking ideas for what our bullet train could be called, if it ever came to fruition, cheekily suggesting "The Flying Pig" might be a good option. Whenever we publish an article on this issue, the community responds with similar sentiments.
Many Novocastrians are disheartened after decades of promises regarding high-speed rail, that come about as reliably as government elections.
While it is welcome for the federal government to bring forward a business case about building high-speed rail between Newcastle and Sydney and promise they are "committed" to the works, they must forgive scepticism in a community frustrated by long travel times and unreliable internet.
Ms King and the government deserve praise for their commitment to this project, which would not only benefit Newcastle but the state and country as well. But any plans for a faster conventional rail service have been abandoned, and high-speed rail is a huge, expensive undertaking, of which future governments' commitments cannot be assumed.
So as we continue to while away hours travelling between the two biggest cities in NSW, when the internet becomes patchy and our scrolling is interrupted, perhaps we can entertain ourselves with our fantasy "Flying Pig" fast train, or any magic bullet that might make the trip less despairing.
Enjoy your Sunday adventures, however you may travel.
Lisa Allan
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.