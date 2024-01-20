Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap - Summary

Fast trains, magic bullets and flying pigs

January 21 2024 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The day after the Newcastle Herald shared the news that federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine King had said the business case for the Newcastle to Sydney high-speed rail would be fast-tracked, to be completed this year, I was listening to ABC Newcastle on my way to work.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.