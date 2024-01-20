Truck driver charged after woman killed in crash

A TRUCK driver has been charged over the death of a woman in a crash at the Central Coast on Friday.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Emergency services were called to Wisemans Ferry Road at Mangrove Mountain about 3.20pm on January 19 after reports a prime mover and a four-wheel-drive had collided.
The 57-year-old woman behind the wheel of a Toyota Landcruiser sadly died at the scene.
The driver of the truck - a 69-year-old man - was not injured in the crash but was taken to hospital to undergo mandatory testing.
A crime scene was set up at the site and specialist Crash Investigation Unit officers launched an investigation to try to piece together how the crash unfolded.
The truck driver was arrested and has been charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, and negligent driving.
He was released on strict bail to front Gosford Local Court on February 7.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.