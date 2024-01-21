Forty-ball century, six-wicket haul sees University dominate day one

A 40-ball century from hard-hitting opener Muhammad Omer Farooq and six wickets for paceman Alex Stafa has helped put University in a dominant position midway through round 10 of Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade competition.
Farooq smashed 11 sixes and nine fours on his way to 116 and Stafa will resume with match figures of 6-38, the Sea Dragons in front by 107 runs and eight wickets away from an outright result against last-placed Toronto at Ron Hill Oval after day one.
It was one-way traffic between the bottom two sides on Saturday, University making the most of winning the toss and rolling the hosts for 102 before declaring 3-306 having faced just 36 overs. Toronto were 2-34 at stumps.
With first-innings points already in the bag, Sea Dragons captain Tom O'Neill praised Farooq's performance at the top of the order.
"That's how he bats. He swings hard and hits a big ball," O'Neill told the Newcastle Herald.
"I reckon he hit the biggest six I've ever seen this year in the first game against Wests - went just left of the grandstand, over the tress and to the other side of the car park.
"[On Saturday] He was out for 116 and Norv [other opener Simon Norvill] hadn't scored 50 yet, so they put on roughly 160. It was a 40-ball hundred and a 17-ball 50, coming off an 18-ball 50 against Wallsend the week before.
"When he comes off he comes off, but it's rocks or diamonds."
Farooq's quickfire ton overshadowed Norvill's unbeaten 145 while O'Neill said Stafa "bowled really well, full and at the stumps".
In a one-versus-two clash at Kahibah Oval, Charlestown made 254 and City finished 0-9. Adrian Chad's 120 saw third-ranked Stockton to 7(dec)-320 against Waratah-Mayfield (0-1) at Lynn Oval.
Fourth-placed Wallsend were all out for 240 with visitors Belmont 1-41 in reply.
Griffin Lea (103 not out) and Austen Hiskens (82 not out) combined forces late for CBs, who reached 6-275 against hosts Hamwicks.
Merewether are 0-19 chasing Wests' 208 at Harker Oval.
