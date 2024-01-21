Break-in charges laid after chopper helped hunt for woman

THE POLICE helicopter has helped chase down a woman in Newcastle after officers were told a home had been broken into in broad daylight.
Police rushed to Mayfield about 9.30am on Sunday in response to reports a break-and-enter was unfolding at a home on Arnold Street.
Newcastle officers arrived and were told a woman had broken into the home before fleeing the scene.
A short chase broke out after police inquiries led them to a 47-year-old woman, with the PolAir helicopter backing officers on the ground from above.
The woman was arrested nearby and was taken to Newcastle Police Station, where she was being questioned by police on Sunday morning.
A NSW Police spokesperson confirmed there was no vehicle chase involved in the arrest, and no injuries were reported.
The woman was charged later that day with two counts of break-and-enter with intent to steal, and one count of break, enter and steal.
Police claim all the alleged offending occurred in the Mayfield area.
The 47-year-old was refused bail by police and will spend the night in custody before fronting Newcastle Local Court on January 22.
Inquiries are continuing.
Witnesses in the Mayfield area reported seeing and hearing the PolAir helicopter hovering overhead as it assisted police track down the woman.
