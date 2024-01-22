Woman fronts court on break-in charges after chopper helped arrest

A WOMAN arrested after a short chase at Mayfield which saw the police helicopter called in has been released on bail.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Rachel Jones, 47, spent the night in custody before fronting Newcastle Local Court for the first time on Monday.
She was not required to enter pleas to charges of break, enter and steal, and two counts of break-and-enter with intent to steal.
Police claim each of the alleged offences occurred in the Mayfield area.
As part of her bail conditions, Jones must report to police once-a-week, stay away from prosecution witnesses, and undertake a health program.
Jones' case was adjourned to next month.
Police rushed to Mayfield about 9.30am on Sunday in response to reports a break-and-enter was unfolding at a home on Arnold Street in broad daylight.
Newcastle officers arrived and were told a woman had broken into the home before fleeing the scene.
Police homed in on Jones and allege a short chase broke out, with the PolAir helicopter backing officers on the ground from above.
Jones was arrested nearby and taken to Newcastle Police Station.
A NSW Police spokesperson confirmed at the time that there was no vehicle chase involved in the arrest, and no injuries were reported.
Witnesses in the Mayfield area reported seeing and hearing the PolAir helicopter hovering overhead as it assisted police track down the woman.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.