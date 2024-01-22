Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Woman fronts court on break-in charges after chopper helped arrest

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated January 22 2024 - 3:32pm, first published 3:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PolAir was called in to help track the alleged offender. File picture
PolAir was called in to help track the alleged offender. File picture

A WOMAN arrested after a short chase at Mayfield which saw the police helicopter called in has been released on bail.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.