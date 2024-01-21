Newcastle trainer Kris Lees nabs weekend winners at three different tracks

NEWCASTLE trainer Kris Lees enjoyed success across three different tracks over the weekend, highlighted by a third straight win for Yankee Hussel.
The four-year-old mare kick-started Lees' run at Rosehill on Saturday before Hellavadancer followed suit up north at Eagle Farm shortly after. Thundering Soul then saluted closer to home in Sunday's opening race at Scone.
Yankee Hussel sliced through the metropolitan field to be first at the top of the straight and comfortably staved off any challengers in taking out the benchmark 78 handicap (2400 metres).
Ridden in Sydney by Sam Clipperton, she paid $10.70 on the TAB tote and continued form from recent victories at Canterbury and Gosford.
Hellavadancer got the job done in the Queensland capital on Saturday, the favourite finishing strongly to claim the benchmark 72 handicap (1400m) by one-and-a-half lengths.
Andrew Mallyon was on board the four-year-old mare, who sported Australian Bloodstock colours.
Two-year-old colt Thundering Soul, with just two trials under his belt and steered by Dylan Gibbons, stormed past most of the field to win on debut in the Upper Hunter on Sunday.
Scone trainer Rodney Northam landed a hometown double at the same meeting courtesy of Palazzo Prince and Swiftwater. He also scored a benchmark 78 handicap (1500m) at Rosehill on Saturday via Bootscooter.
Cameron Crockett got the last at Scone with favourite Invasive Dreams.
