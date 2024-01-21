Newcastle Heraldsport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/A-League

Jets coach fires broadside at match officials over tyro's injury

By Robert Dillon
January 21 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Stanton. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Rob Stanton. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

JETS coach Rob Stanton has fired a broadside at the match officials after rookie playmaker Clayton Taylor was controversially injured during Friday night's 4-0 loss to Sydney FC at Allianz Stadium.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from A-League

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.