'Some flogs think it's good fun': vandalism at sports grounds

VANDALS have torn up a community sporting field on the weekend, leaving deep tyre marks in the grass.
The site at Tarro was damaged overnight on Saturday, according to the Beresfield Touch Association, which is one of the sports clubs that rely on the grounds for games.
A spokesperson from the association took to social media to call on anyone with information to come forward to police.
"Seems some individuals thought their five minutes of fun last night was more important than the sporting clubs that use Tarro Recreational Fields," they said in a public post on Sunday.
The site is a Newcastle council sports ground.
Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery slammed the vandalism.
"It's extremely disappointing that once again some flog thinks it's good fun to use their vehicle to rip up turf that football clubs rely on," she said.
"This damage can cost council and the clubs thousands of dollars to fix and heavily impact team sports."
She also urged anyone with information to contact police by calling Crime Stoppers on 1300 888 000 or the police assistance line on 131 444.
Last year, there was a spate of vandalism at sporting clubs across the Hunter in the space of a few months.
Tyre marks and mud left the pitch at Max McMahon Oval in Maitland in dire straits, with the damage discovered on December 18.
The Windale Junior Rugby League Club committee was left shocked and frustrated after discovering its clubhouse was defaced with "offensive language and silly pictures" in August.
That same football season, several clubs reported late-night vandalism, ransacked canteens, theft of alcohol and electrical devices, as well as the destruction of parts of their clubhouses.
Newcastle City Juniors AFC, Broadmeadow Magic, Cooks Hill United Juniors Football Club, Souths Junior Rugby League Football Club, Merewether Carlton Rugby Union Club and Swansea Football Club have all suffered.
