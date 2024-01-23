Gladiator Chanique Greyling gets stunt double break on Marvel movie

Working on 2022 blockbuster Thor: Love and Thunder was a defining moment for Chanique Greyling, both personally and professionally.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The model, MMA (mixed martial arts) fighter and personal trainer was Natalie Portman's stunt double and portrayed Thor's mother, "Young Frigga", in the film, and has worked as a stunt double on NCIS: Sydney and The Fall Guy (2024).
You might also recognised her as Halo on Network 10 television series Gladiators, one of 14 super-fit men and women who compete in a series of physical challenges against "Contenders" from all walks of life.
Another Novocastrian also stars as a Gladiator on the show: former NRL player Sandor Earl (Phoenix) who is a co-founder of the Altitude Training Fitness franchise.
Greyling moved from South Africa to Australia in 2004 with her parents, moved to has called Newcastle home since moving here in 2005 at the age of 13, and now lives with her fiance in Kotara.
"Gladiators is a dream come true, to be honest. I feel like I'm a kid again watching it, but this time with me on the screen," she told the Newcastle Herald.
"We've all gotten to know each other really well and there's a real sense of camaraderie.
"We have a lot of respect for one another."
Greyling has always been interested in fitness and health, describing it as her "life".
"My parents were both very high-achieving athletes. I started with netball and then went into rhythmic gymnastics, then Muay Thai and MMA and then stunts. I was a personal trainer as well and I did a few bodybuilding competitions," she said.
"We moved from South Africa because of all the security issues. My mum and dad always said they wanted to give me the best opportunity to create the best life that I possibly can. I'm trying my best to make them proud for making such a drastic move and leaving all our family behind."
Gladiators has now finished filming and Greyling has thrown herself into stunt-specific training.
"That's keeping me busy, and I'm quite heavily involved in Air Locker in Newcastle too," she said.
"I'm constantly searching for new challenges to overcome. If you face your fears head on you are able to move past them, and this transcends and manifests into all different areas of your life and you grow just that little bit more."
Thor - Love and Thunder not only opened doors for Greyling, but also set her on a new career path.
"My whole life suddenly made sense," she said.
"Modelling never quite fulfilled me. I felt like I had so much more to offer, which ultimately led to my fighting career, which gave me a very strong sense of determination and dedication, drive and commitment.
"On the set of Thor and I saw what stunt men and women did and it was literally like both of my worlds collided: modelling and fighting. So I quit all my jobs and dedicated myself full-time to get graded as a stunt woman."
Laughing, she says she has yet to find time to start planning her wedding.
"I have so many things happening at the moment, which I am so blessed and grateful for, and my fiance is very understanding of where I'm at," Greyling said.
"I've dedicated so many years to this so he is fully supportive of putting our wedding plans on the backburner for a little bit until things become a little bit more stable."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.