A SLICE of history is on the market in Branxton.
The old Bank of New South Wales building at 65 Maitland Street is listed for sale with James Hannah at PRDnationside Hunter Valley.
The property has a guide of around $1.9 million.
Mr Hannah said the listing had drawn interest from a broad range of buyers, including families local to the area and a downsizer moving from a 5000-acre farm in north-west NSW.
"We have also had interest from Sydney, so it has been a very broad range of buyers," Mr Hannah said.
"The owners spent a huge amount of money on the property and have gone to a great deal of effort to refresh and refurbish the building."
According to CoreLogic, the landmark property last sold in June 2022 for $1 million after being held under the ownership of Bernadette and Robert Bailey for 32 years.
Set on 1600 square metres, the Bank of New South Wales and its attached manager's residence was built in 1939 and later occupied by Westpac.
The bank operated at the site until 1996, and the Baileys moved in about 1998.
The current owners are a group of investors comprising renovation expert and interior designer, Naomi Findaly, alongside money mindset mentor and author, Denise Duffield-Thomas, and her husband, Mark.
The trio has listed the property for sale after undertaking a mammoth renovation that transformed the grand building into Branxton Bank, a luxury short-term accommodation for up to eight guests.
Set across two floors, the property has four large bedrooms and three bathrooms, including two with freestanding bath tubs.
There is a living room, dining room and a stylish kitchen with a walk-in pantry.
The striking interiors are the creation of Ms Findlay who combined bold blues, marble and gold accents to create a sense of opulence and elegance.
Ms Findlay documented the project on her social media channels.
Other features throughout the property include French doors, polished timber floors, roman blinds, chandelier lighting and open fireplaces.
The bank's safe is retained on the ground floor.
Mr Hannah said the property's location close to Hunter Valley wine country made it a popular accommodation option for wedding parties.
The property combines a commercial opportunity, with the building's large reception area currently tenanted to a florist.
"The reception area connects to a second kitchen, multiple toilets and is located in what would have been the bank branch," the agent said.
"The rest of the house is downstairs and upstairs, and because it is a double brick building, you wouldn't know you have a tenant next door."
Inspection of the property is available by private appointment.
