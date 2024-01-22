Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Property

Historic former Bank of New South Wales building listed in Branxton

Jade Lazarevic
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated January 23 2024 - 1:47pm, first published January 22 2024 - 4:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The old Bank of New South Wales building at 65 Maitland Street in Branxton is listed for sale with James Hannah at PRDnationside Hunter Valley. Picture supplied
The old Bank of New South Wales building at 65 Maitland Street in Branxton is listed for sale with James Hannah at PRDnationside Hunter Valley. Picture supplied

A SLICE of history is on the market in Branxton.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jade Lazarevic

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

Jade joined The Newcastle Herald as a reporter in 2001 and spent 15 years covering entertainment. In 2022, she joined ACM's national property team. Jade covers everything in the world of property across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region including record-breaking sales, real estate trends and new developments. Got a news tip? Get in touch:at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.