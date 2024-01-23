Brokenwood's big shoes a good fit for Hordern

Stuart Hordern is perspiring and apologetic.
"Sorry, I lost track of time," he says. "The Tallawanta semillon grapes came in a bit earlier and we've been flat out."
It capped off a big week for Hordern with the Hunter Valley wine vintage moving into full swing - "I think the yields will be down, but the fruit we're seeing is really exceptional" - and the announcement that he had been promoted to the chief winemaking role at Brokenwood.
By any standards that's one of the big jobs in Australian winemaking.
What makes it even more significant is that in Brokenwood's 54-year history, he is only the second chief winemaker behind the acclaimed Iain Riggs.
"Rather sizeable shoes to fill," the 41-year-old acknowledges in somewhat of an understatement.
But Hordern, who has been with Brokenwood since 2009, seems unfazed by the pressure. After all his father was a winemaker in the Upper Hunter and he has been around the wine game all his life.
"Since Riggsy took a step back in 2020 I've largely been doing the job so there won't be much change in the day-to-day operations, it's just official now," he explains.
"But it's a real privilege all the same because this is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated wineries in Australia."
As chief winemaker Hordern will be responsible for the 100,000 cases Brokenwood produces annually.
And it's not just any old portfolio. Brokenwood deals in quality and some very hefty asking prices, so there's nowhere to hide.
Their top white, the ILR Reserve semillon ($100) is a favourite with serious collectors and one of the Hunter's most prestigious whites, while its equivalent in the reds, the iconic Graveyard shiraz, comes with a $350 price tag and is the only NSW red to be classified in the top tier by Langton's.
On top of that there would be another six or eight wines in the portfolio that are priced north of $100.
"You only have that pressure when the job matters," he says.
"When Brokenwood started it was little more than a hobby operation. So to grow to where it has today has been an enormous story of success. My job is to build on that.
"To steal a cliche, it will be evolution, not revolution."
With vineyards now in the Hunter - "that's our home and major fruit source" - Brokenwood also gets fruit from Beechworth, Orange and McLaren Vale, with smaller parcels coming in from Margaret River and the Yarra Valley.
"We have a saying in the winery 'all the right regions for all the right reasons'.
"So we're picking a premium region and using fruit from there on a variety it does well - Beechworth chardonnay, Margaret River cabernet and so on.
"And we'll also do some inter regional blending ... Australia and Brokenwood have a strong history of that."
Makes sense. If it ain't broke ...
Brokenwood Semillon, 2023
$27
Pale straw with green tinges, there's lemongrass and citrus on the nose. The citrus flows on to the palate, with lime, lemon and green apple also at work. There's a purity of fruit here, and lingering, limey acid that really drives things forward. This has won multiple gold medals on the major show circuit and it's easy to see why. Really delicious.
Brokenwood Oakey Creek
Chardonnay, 2022
$66
Brokenwood's Oakey Creek vineyard - a recent purchase - is renowned for its semillon fruit, but there's a couple of acres of good chardonnay in there too. This is it, and a first release of this wine. Melon, oats and stonefruit, supported by lively acid (typical of this vineyard). It's a touch behind the Oakey Creek semillon in my view, but impressive all the same.
Brokenwood Wildwood Road
Cabernet Sauvignon, 2021
$100
This is a Margaret River cabernet. It's medium bodied but packing plenty of layered flavour. There's black plum, cocoa powder, coffee and mint, and a distinct life of blue fruit. It finishes with cedary oak and a bright, fresh acidity that lingers. There's excellent long-term cellaring potential too for those with the patience.
