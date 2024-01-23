Newcastle Herald
Letters

Nobody's 'cancelling' anything - we're debating the merits of January 26

By Letters to the Editor
January 24 2024 - 4:00am
ANDREW Hirst ("National days are important", Letters, 18/1), I think you'll find that the whole Australia Day debate is merely about moving it to a date that doesn't celebrate the anniversary of Australia's colonisation. So, if anyone wants to turn Australia Day into a day that absolutely all Australians can celebrate and take pride in, I'd hardly call them "haters of Australia". On the contrary.

