'Not just kids having fun': E-bikes near beaches will end in injury

I ADMIT at the outset that I'm a keen cyclist and ride an e-bike around the cycleways and roads of Newcastle. E-bikes have been a great addition to the cycling community, allowing longevity to cyclists who might have since retired, or allowing others to ride hills or distances that might have otherwise seemed beyond their ability.
The latest addition to the e-bike range is the funky urban cruiser bikes seen so frequently on the Bathers Way in the Newcastle and Merewether beach areas. The technology and design is amazing and it's understandable they are so popular. But riding through these pedestrian areas needs a degree of common sense and care.
This wasn't the case last Friday about 11am when two young girls doubling on a black e-bike sped through the Merewether Surf House area several times. When the auto-speed function on these bikes is used, the hand throttle produces quick acceleration. The older girl was maybe 13; fun for them, but dangerous for others.
About 1pm two teenagers doubling on a black DiroDi e-bike entered the Newcastle ocean baths complex and sped around the perimeter of the pool, slamming on the brakes on each corner to affect a rear-tail skid before accelerating again. The lifeguard tried to stop them but they laughed and accelerated past him. There would have been 200 people using the pool complex at this time, including mothers with children.
Smart technology requires prudent use, not teenage idiocy. Given the $3000 cost of each bike, and their ability to travel at speeds of 25kmh, I would have thought parents might show greater supervision. Many will say that they're just kids having fun but, without due care, someone will be hurt - perhaps seriously.
WATER issues, largely associated with climate change and increased population, are matters of concern that most of us take very seriously. Consequently, I find it unfathomable that developers are permitted to install reticulated hot water systems that promote water and power wastage within new apartment blocks.
Lake Macquarie City Council and other authorities encourage us to restrict personal showers to four minutes. However, apartment complexes are being built within our local government area where, due to the layout of the reticulated water systems, it takes almost five minutes for hot water to reach some individual apartments.
One owner told me that each morning she turns on the hot water tap in the shower before making her bed and preparing breakfast. Only then is the water warm enough for her to shower. She is not alone with the problem. Similar amounts of electricity and water are being wasted regularly in bathrooms and kitchens throughout modern residential complexes.
While many freestanding households are able to capture and use discarded water on gardens, this is rarely an option in high-rise buildings.
Responsible action lies with our leaders.
WHAT we are witnessing in education, Jan Phillip Trevillian ("Discipline's the issue", Letters, 19/10, is the fruit of John Howard's social engineering. Like all conservatives, he wanted to see a public service underfunded and then put the blame on it when it 'fails'. He gave billions of dollars to the elite private schools and used taxpayer funding for the creation of religious schools; schools that would refuse enrolment to the kids of most taxpayers footing the bill.
We know that 80 per cent of kids doing it tough go to public schools. We know that the federal government gives a lot of the education budget to schools that refuse to enrol these kids. Taxpayer funding for castle libraries, swimming pools, ivy-encrusted fencing and excursions by jet seem more important than addressing the needs of disadvantaged kids.
Nobody chooses the family they are born into, but I reckon a kid doing it tough in public school, with ongoing targeted support, has more chance of social redemption than the unfortunate kid at a private school who is born into a family whose parents are wealthy, white, entitled snobs.
THIS government is so out of date with protecting the health of its citizens and the agricultural and livestock industries. All passengers entering our country should be told by our government and their government that no food, seeds, or drugs are to be brought into Australia. It amuses me as to what these visitors try to bring in here, and the lies they tell to cover their obvious disregard to our laws.
This also includes illegal workers. Any breach to our laws should result in instant fine and immediate deportation, with no option stamped on their passport to return. Our border security is only as strong as the laws set down by this government. It makes our border security look like toothless tigers, issuing minimal fines or a slap over the wrist.
If we fly interstate and take a piece of fruit over the border, we are labelled as inconsiderate and uncaring Australians.
SKY News calls out US TV networks for not airing Donald Trump's victory speech after he won the Iowa caucus. Why should they? Trump may be the Messiah to all the right-wingers, but many others believe he should be in jail. If he is elected again as president, US democracy will be dead.
IN the discussion about becoming a cashless society, I agree with Greg Lowe ("Cash is king in my book", Letters, 19/1). Recently I bought one soft drink and one beer in a Central Coast hotel and paid by debit card. I was astonished to find a 12 cent surcharge on my already comparatively expensive purchase. Needless to say, I will be using cash from here on, and won't return to that establishment. Cash was pretty handy on one occasion a few years ago in the supermarket when all electronic transfers were down including ATMs.
GRAEME Bennett ("Daylight saving to stay", Letters, 19/1), thanks for letting me know there's still 24 hours in the day and the sun still shines from sunrise to sunset. You're obviously a very intelligent person, so tell me why we need to move the clock ahead an hour for six months of the year?
THANK you so much to Nick Kaiser for attempting to clear up the cost to ratepayers for the Groovin the Moo event planned for Newcastle ("Groovin the Moo's move no cost to ratepayers", Letters, 20/1). Maybe our lord mayor needed to be informed of this before she told reporters the deal was "commercial in confidence", as in my opinion past experience has shown us that this can mean that there is a cost but it will be hidden.
APPARENTLY the offside rule for Sydney FC is different from the one for Newcastle Jets. It's turning into another long season.
