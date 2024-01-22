World ambitions and national success for Newcastle junior water polo players

Four Newcastle water polo players have their sights set on competing at the world under-16 championships in Malta in June.
Kosta Tsiaousis, Adam Handley, Beau Boettcher and Khai Zenith were among 30 boys invited to attend an Australian camp in Brisbane last week as part of the National Age Group Program for 16s.
That squad will be cut to 15 before the world titles.
All four boys, who play for Central Newcastle at local level, competed at the Australian Youth Water Polo Championships in Brisbane before the camp.
Tsiaousis, 14, was part of the victorious Sydney Northern Beaches team who won the national under-16 title while Handley, Boettcher and Zenith, all 15, played for the Hunter Hurricanes, who finished fifth.
All get the chance to further state their cases for inclusion in the Australian under-16 side at the NSW junior championships in April.
Islington brothers Phoenix and Jamie Irvine, who play for Bar In in Newcastle, also returned from the Australian youth championships in Brisbane this month with national titles as part as victorious Sydney Uni sides.
Phoenix, 13, was part of Sydney Uni's gold medal-winning team in under-14 boys division one and Jamie, 11, won the under-12 boys division one final.
