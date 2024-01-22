Foreman to bolster Seagulls again as next phase of T20 Summer Bash begins

FRESH from an impressive all-round display, former English under-19 representative and Sussex rookie Bertie Foreman is poised to return for the Seagulls in T20 Summer Bash on Tuesday (6pm).
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Seagulls (Stockton) face the unbeaten Rosellas (Wests) as the stand-alone competition starts a new phase, with all remaining games scheduled midweek at No.1 Sportsground.
Manly marquee Foreman most recently smashed 63 from 36 balls, took 1-18 and picked up a run out as part of Sunday's triple header held across three different Newcastle District Cricket Association venues.
The Seagulls, who lost round one last month, comfortably accounted for the Kookaburras (Toronto) at Ron Hill Oval after posting 3-206 and dismissing the hosts for 91 in reply.
Logan Weston (68 not out), Jeff Goninan (47) and Nathan Hudson (3-16) were the other main contributors.
Seagulls captain Nick Foster hopes to field an unchanged XI, which also includes Matt Sunshine.
The Rosellas, who have likely sewn up a top-eight spot already with three wins from as many appearances, welcome back Joseph Price for Tuesday's encounter.
However, skipper Brad Aldous says they are minus Zac McGuigan and Sydney-based trio Jeremy Nunan, Vansh Jani and Jonathon Craig-Dobson. Denzel O'Brien (quad) is also sidelined with injury.
Wednesday sees a rematch of last season's final between title holders the Pumas (Hamilton-Wickham) and the Magpies (Charlestown).
Next week presents a clash between undefeated sides the Sabres (City) and Black Roses (Cardiff-Boolaroo) while the Kookaburras meet the Sea Dragons (University).
Whips (Belmont) v Lions (Merewether), Tigers (Wallsend) v Waratahs (Waratah-Mayfield), Flood (Maitland) v Seagulls, Rebels (Suburban Districts) v Magpies and Thoroughbreds (Hunter) v Black Roses all take place at No.1 during next month before quarters (March 3) and semis/final (March 10).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.