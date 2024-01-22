RENTS in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie have reached their highest level, according to a new report from CoreLogic.
The Rental Market Update report showed the median weekly rent had climbed to $611, which was above CoreLogic's national median rent value.
In a year that adds up to $31,772 in rent.
The national median ticked up to $601 per week last month, equating to median annual rent of $31,252 a year.
Despite reaching record highs, the report showed the rate of 12-month rental growth in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie had slowed, with rent values recording an annual change of 3.4 per cent which was the lowest since October 2020.
"That is down from a high of annual growth of 12.9 per cent back in August 2021," CoreLogic's head of research, Eliza Owen said.
"The peak of rental growth was in 2021 when you had that big movement from cities to regional Australia
"However, the market hasn't actually fallen, so rental values are at their peak but in regional areas, particularly in regional NSW, there has been a slowdown in rent growth.
"The growth rate has come down since affordability has hit a bit of a limit for renters and even though values are still rising and hitting these new peaks year on year, the extremeness of demand and the pace of growth has started to slow."
In the Hunter Valley (excluding Newcastle), rents are also at their peak with a median value of $564.
The region recorded an annual change of 3.9 per cent in rent values.
"Nationally, rents were up 8.3 per cent in the year and out of the 88 SA4 markets we have analysed, 3.4 per cent [in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie] is relatively low as a result because it is more the capital city markets that are taking off now," she said.
"In the short-term we could continue to see a bit of a slowdown and rents potentially start to flatten out over 2024, especially if we get a reduction in the cash rate because that will help to boost investor interest in the market and hopefully ease some pressures for renters."
Ms Owen said recent growth in national rent values, which averaged 9.1 per cent a year for the past three calendar years, stood in stark contrast to the average annual growth rate of 2.0 per cent in the 2010s.
According to Ms Owen, the growth was driven by a decline in average household size from late 2020, a rapid increase in the Australia's population from late-2022, and a temporary shock to investment housing activity between May 2022 and February 2023.
The reduction in social housing supply as a portion of all dwellings over the decades had placed more pressure on the private rental market, as had a declining rate of home ownership, she said.
The median rental value in Australia increased markedly from $437 per week in August 2020, pushing annual rent values up by more than $8,000 in that time.
Of the 88 SA4 dwelling markets analysed, only 16 are down from historic highs.
While annual growth in rents was higher than historic averages, Ms Owen said it had broadly slowed.
In 2023, national rent values rose 8.3 per cent, down from a peak of 9.6 per cent in the year to September 2022.
The slowdown had been most evident across regional Australia, where rents rose 4.3 per cent last year, down from a 13.4 per cent in the year to August 2021.
"The slowdown in capital city rent growth began more recently, easing from a peak of 10.6 per cent in the 12 months to April 2023, to 9.8 per cent by the end of the year," she said.
"The easing in rent growth is good news with regard to inflation, but there was a slight pick-up in annual growth once again in the final quarter of 2023.
"This 're-acceleration' in rents was most consistent across the capital city house markets, but was also evident in regional rent markets."
The data follows a report from the National Shelter-SGS Economics & Planning Rental Affordability Index in November that revealed the majority of suburbs in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie were labelled unaffordable for renters.
