Luxury blends with location in low maintenance Torrens Title town house

4 beds | 3 bath | 2 car
This magnificent luxury "Torrens Title" residence located in an ever-popular suburb is sure to impress buyers looking for modern, high end, low maintenance, luxury living.
This type of modern property is difficult to find in the "Cooks Hill's Heritage Conservation" area, where period homes are usually the main option.
This exquisite town house offers a combination of modern architectural design, comfort, and volume in size rarely seen.
Buyers looking to heavily reduce maintenance issues in their current home but still not sacrifice living space will find it had to fault.
Measuring over 330sqm and offering amazing living and alfresco integration, the huge kitchen and butler's pantry is the central hub and seamlessly accesses the central courtyard.
This alfresco area is enhanced by an electric roof allowing all weather enjoyment.
A beautiful magnolia tree is the centrepiece of this wonderful and inviting living zone.
Four large bedrooms, two being master suits with walk-in robes and bathrooms, additionally offer the perfect retreat for mum and dad, visitors, or lucky teenager.
This property has an array of specialised inclusions such as CCTV system, Alexa Smart Home and a range of voice activated controlled inclusions.
An oversized double garage with a storage area allows room for a jet ski and motor bikes.
Location close to schools, beaches, cafes and restaurants all contribute to what would be the ultimate carefree lifestyle for the busy family.
