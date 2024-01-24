Food Bites: hospitality power couple launch AKIN agency

A familiar face in Newcastle and Hunter Valley hospitality circles has launched an exciting new business venture with chef Justin North.
Stephanie Airlie, of House of Airlie Public Relations, and North, founder of Concept Hospitality, have combined their talents at AKIN, a hospitality creative agency "specialising in the development of food and beverage concepts across lifestyle and social precincts, hotels, restaurants and bars".
AKIN is, Airlie says, a "full-spectrum agency that manages projects for clients under one roof, from concept to launch", with the aim of creating exceptional drinking and dining destinations.
With decades spent owning and contributing to some of the world's premier hotels and hospitality venues, North understands the ever-evolving landscape of consumer expectations.
"In today's market, the art of crafting authentic food and beverage concepts that resonate with consumers and culturally connect to the local community is more essential than ever," he said.
"At AKIN, we understand the significance of getting the fundamentals right from the beginning. Our strength lies in our operational experience and the ability to consolidate all critical elements seamlessly under one roof, ensuring a comprehensive hands-on approach."
Australia has experienced a surge in the arrival of global lifestyle hotel brands including Ace, 1Hotel, 25 Hours, Mondrian and StandardX, to name a few. This trend shows no signs of slowing down, with an anticipated 7529 rooms expected to open between 2024 and 2027.
"Hotel operators are increasingly recognising the financial importance of offering unique and relevant dining and bar concepts," North said.
Among his notable past projects are the Fantauzzo Art Series in Brisbane, Ovolo The Valley, Byron at Byron, Mister Percy Ovolo Hotels, Hotel Centennial, Mount Pleasant Hunter Valley, and Australia's first Moxy hotel.
"My background in brand strategy, marketing and communications, coupled with Justin's industry insights and experience, cater perfectly to the unique demands of hospitality businesses," Airlie said.
Congratulations are also in order on a personal level. Justin and Stephanie got engaged last year while holidaying in Mykonos, Greece.
A new cafe and bar is opening today (11am to 9pm) at Cooks Hill - it's called The Bogey Hole on Darby, and it's taken over the building previously occupied by Wil & Sons.
"The premises is a labour of love for all things Newcastle (hence the name) and celebrates all the wonderful things Newcastle has to offer," restaurant and bar manager Samuel Redgrove said.
"We source directly from other local businesses, from meat to craft beer and everything in-between. The food is heavily centred on a Mediterranean/Australian fusion menu, offering bar snack options and share platters that are named after Newcastle beaches.
"The drinks also pay homage to Newcastle, with our signature cocktails inspired by the characteristics of the city, and we are hoping to stock eight local craft beer options and eight Hunter Valley wines to support the other wonderful businesses in the area."
The Bogey Hole on Darby, 102 Darby Street, will be open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 10pm.
This year's Australian Good Food Guide Award ratings have been released and the following local restaurants have scored 12 "chef hats" and above (out of 20): Muse Restaurant and EXP. restaurant, 16; Muse Kitchen and Margan Restaurant, 14; The Flotilla, Restaurant Botanica, subo (now closed), Hunters Quarter, 13; Bistro Molines, Boydell's Cellar Door & Restaurant, eRemo Restaurant, HUMBUG, Circa 1876, Tower Lodge Restaurant, 12.
The Australian Good Food Guide (AGFG) "chef hats" have been awarded since 1982, based on anonymous reviews by diners appointed by AGFG and the opinions of the dining public. Hats are awarded for the food offering alone, and scoring is based on the traditional French rating system.
Quite a few venues have fun (or quirky) activities planned for Friday's national public holiday, including the Toronto Hotel (charity thong-throwing competition); The Station Newcastle (cricket, thong throwing, backyard tennis); Club Charlestown (animal petting zoo); Maryland Tavern (car park party); Huntlee Tavern (thong tossing); Hotel Wangi (yabby races); Cardiff RSL Club (best-dressed prizes); The Bellbird Hotel (best mullet and moustache) ... to name just a few.
Common Circus Cafe at Belmont is closing its doors on February 12. The Hamilton store will continue trading.
Sprout Catering is hosting a three-course Twilight Dinner with music and dancing at Tocal Homestead on Saturday, February 17. Tickets are $100 per person through Sticky Tickets.
The Gin Event returns to Newcastle's Museum Park on Saturday, February 10. There are two sessions: 11am to 3pm, and 4pm to 8.30pm. Tickets are on sale now.
The Little Wine Company is opening a new, standalone cellar door at Broke in March. Also, winemaker Suzanne Little is hosting three Italian wine masterclasses as part of the Little Bit of Broke festival in March. Tickets are on sale now at brokefordwich.com.au/events.
Courtyard Eclectic at Lovedale's Tatler Wines is hosting a fun four-course blind tasting on February 17. Tickets are $60 per person (additional $10 for paired wines).
A new bar called Velvet at Mayfield is opening on Maitland Road soon.
Yoga at the Barre's first Men's Beer and Bend class for the year takes place at their Cessnock studio at 6.30pm on February 9.
Valentine Bowling Club is hosting a Community Fun Day this Sunday, January 28, to celebrate its 60th year.
