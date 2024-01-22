Police public appeal to help find missing Hunter Valley man

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from the Hunter Valley.
Colby Kervin, aged 31, was last seen by family members in Bellbird at Cessnock several months ago.
After being unable to be contacted, Colby was reported missing to Hunter Valley Police on Thursday, January 4, 2024.
Hunter Valley police say Mr Kervin is known to live a transient lifestyle. He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 180cm tall, of medium build, with blonde hair.
Colby is known to frequent areas across Newcastle, including Hamilton South and Broadmeadow, and is also known to travel to Sydney.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to contact Cessnock Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
