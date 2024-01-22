Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Community News

How these citizens are going 'above and beyond' for Newcastle

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated January 22 2024 - 3:31pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THEY'VE made it their life mission to help others - preventing illnesses like COVID, ensuring women age healthily, raising money for sick children, and bringing dreams to life for vulnerable people.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Community News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.