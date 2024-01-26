Free-standing Cooks Hill home opposite park represents unique opportunity

3 beds | 1 bath | 0 car
In a prized location this free-standing cavity brick home is situated opposite Corlette Street Park and represents a unique opportunity to the discerning buyer wanting to call Cooks Hill home.
Positioned perfectly on a 307sqm block the home is set out in a traditional three bedroom layout with large bedrooms, high ceilings, timber floors, picture rails and unique joinery throughout.
All rooms are well proportioned with a lovely bright sunroom to the front of the property ideally positioned to provide quiet space to those needing to work from home, or could could be converted into an ensuite or large walk-in dressing room/robe (subject to Council approval).
The main living space is oversized with a decorative fireplace, large windows to provide ample light plus large kitchen that opens out onto a large timber deck for alfresco dining.
The home also has a well located laundry, large bathroom and separate WC.
