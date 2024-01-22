Jake Riley cameo to help tee off Toronto's A-grade pennant defence in 2024

TORONTO captain Tim O'Reilly feels like his players are showing "better form this year than they were last year" ahead of an A-grade pennant title defence.
O'Reilly takes a largely unchanged squad into 2024 with the main exception being Jake Riley, who will contest Sunday's opening round before embarking on a Sydney campaign for NSW.
Chad Mackey shapes as Riley's likely replacement in the Newcastle District Golf Association competition.
"We lose Jake Riley. He plays for us this weekend coming and then he's off to play down in Sydney for NSW. He's at least qualified if we get into the final," O'Reilly told the Newcastle Herald.
"In saying that we pick up Chad Mackey, who was a trainee pro at our golf club who gave up his status so he's now amateur. He's not as good a fill in, but he'll definitely come into the side."
O'Reilly's son and former professional Callan O'Reilly returns alongside the likes of Oscar Gilson, Dave Alexander, Jacob Dundas, Justin Martin and Josh Greenwood.
"I feel like they're in better form this year than they were last year. Fingers crossed we can come up with the goods or close to it," he said.
Toronto host Newcastle, who previously held the trophy between 2020 and 2022.
Promoted club Waratah visit Charlestown on Sunday.
A final has been re-introduced to division one, set for March 10 following six, home-and-away rounds.
Belmont drop back to A-grade division two with Merewether, Nelson Bay and Hawks Nest.
Muree recently withdrew from division three leaving Tanilba Bay, Shortland Waters, Pacific Dunes and Horizons.
* ELLA Scaysbrook was the best local performer at the Australian Amatuer in Melbourne last week, finishing tied eighth and 11 shots off the pace with one over (293).
