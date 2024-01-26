Zoofari feeds family's wild curiosity on Dubbo's western plains

A stunning view of the savannah is impossible to miss from the king-sized bed and lounge as well as from the luxury bathroom complete with huge tub. Lodge-dwellers are thoughtfully provided with a pair of binoculars, which Otto in particular was wildly excited about. Elsie was very disappointed to learn she would be sleeping in the sofa bed rather than "the prettiest bed she had ever seen" but soon discovered the bag of complimentary snacks and settled on the verandah with a yoghurt bar to watch the animals.