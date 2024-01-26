Premier beachfront family living: more than just home, it's a lifestyle

6 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
Nestled in Newcastle's most sought-after beachfront street, 24 John Parade unveils a once in a lifetime opportunity.
This beautifully renovated two-storey residence stands as a testament to unparalleled coastal luxury - an extraordinary world-class real estate prospect.
Positioned on the renowned promenade of John Parade, this residence offers an unrivalled connection to the beachfront.
With only 10 residential homes along this coveted strip, this property stands out as an exclusive gem in the Merewether market.
Comprehensively renovated and extended 2013 & 2015 and purposefully designed for family living and entertaining, this dual-level residence offers the ultimate in lifestyle living.
This home resonates with the rhythm of coastal living and features 6 bedrooms plus large home office, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 spacious living areas and an upper-level deck providing uninterrupted panoramic coastal views to the north and south.
Positioned on a spacious 588sqm block with sunny entertaining deck overlooking the north-facing backyard there is also a double lock up garage with plenty of driveway space for extra vehicles.
Leave the car at home with a short walk to all family conveniences, plus direct beach access across the road.
Just steps away from the sand to enjoy surfing, swimming or walks on the beach, or immerse yourself in the vibrant community with renowned schools, including Holy Family Primary and The Junction Public School just a stone's throw away.
Indulge in retail therapy at The Junction Shopping Village and savour culinary delights at the trendy beachside Blue Door or Merewether Surf House, or countless options along Darby Street or at The Junction.
"The standout feature of this property is really the location, John Parade really speaks for itself," listing agent George Rafty from First National Newcastle City said.
"There are only 10 homes on this strip and they are very rarely offered for sale, so it truly is a once in a lifetime opportunity.
"The home is totally renovated with 6 bedrooms, and is perfect for a family to move straight in and then add their own touches in time.
"We have been fielding enquiries from local, interstate and even overseas buyers, who appreciate that the Merewether Beachfront is one of the most sought after locations on the East Coast.
"The uninterrupted views from the upstairs front deck is truly breathtaking and the proximity to shops, cafes, art galleries, sporting facilities and the harbour and inner city is second to none.
"We recommend anyone interested to come and take a look in person.
