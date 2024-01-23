Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Missing camper located safe and well at makeshift campsite

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated January 23 2024 - 6:03pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melissa Reeves, aged 48, is missing. Pictures supplied by NSW Police
Melissa Reeves, aged 48, is missing. Pictures supplied by NSW Police

POLICE have located missing woman Melissa Reeves safe and well, after she disappeared in the Olney State Forest, west of Morisset.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.