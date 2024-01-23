Missing camper located safe and well at makeshift campsite

POLICE have located missing woman Melissa Reeves safe and well, after she disappeared in the Olney State Forest, west of Morisset.
The 48-year-old had been camping with her dog for the past month but disappeared on Monday, January 22 after walking to collect water, leaving behind a bogged ute.
She told a family member she was walking to collect water about 6.30am and when the family member went to drop food to Ms Reeves about midday that day, she was not there.
She was reported missing to Tuggerah Lakes police, who investigated her whereabouts.
Late on Monday afternoon, officers combed the immediate area, backed by the dog squad, but she could not be found.
A coordinated search was launched at 8.30am on Tuesday with crews from the State Emergency Service (SES), Volunteer Rescue Association (VRA) and Fire and Rescue NSW backing police.
The PolAir helicopter was called in and officers on trail bikes were tasked to help comb the remote terrain.
Following inquiries and a geo targeted text message, she was located safe and well at a makeshift campsite in the Olney State Forest about 4.45pm today, January 23.
Police would like to thank the public and media for their assistance.
