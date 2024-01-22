Police, volunteers search forest for missing camper

A CAMPER who became bogged in a state forest west of Lake Macquarie has been reported missing.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Melissa Reeves, 48, had been camping alone for the past month in the Onley State Forest but disappeared after telling a family member she was walking to collect water about 6.30am on Monday, January 22.
When the family member went to drop food to Ms Reeves about midday that day, she was not there.
It's understood her vehicle had become bogged after she left her campsite to get water on Saturday, January 20.
She was reported missing to Tuggerah Lakes police, who are investigating her whereabouts.
Late on Monday afternoon, officers combed the immediate area, backed by the dog squad, but she could not be found.
A coordinated search between State Emergency Service (SES) volunteers and local police will search the area from 8.30am today.
Police and family hold concerns for Ms Reeves' safety and welfare.
"She is an experienced camper and has good knowledge of the area, having spent many years camping in the forest," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
She is described as being of Caucasian appearance with a tanned complexion, about 165 centimetres tall, of medium build, with black hair and brown eyes.
She was driving a white Toyota Hilux two-wheel-drive with a NSW numberplate DF 24 KZ.
The Onley State Forest is in the Watagan Mountains area, near the Central Coast, west of Morisset.
Anyone with information into Ms Reeves' whereabouts has been urged to contact Tuggerah Lakes police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.