TWO side-by-side properties less than 200 metres from Redhead Beach are being offered for sale in one line after hitting the market with Cveta Property.
The blocks at 30 and 32 Alison Street span a combined total of 1639 square metres.
Selling agent Cveta Kolarovski described the listing as a rare opportunity to secure a substantial parcel close to the beach in one of Lake Macquarie's most sought-after suburbs.
"It's a fantastic property being so close to the beach and obviously there is a lot of potential there whether you want to look at developing it or whether you want to own a big parcel of land," Ms Kolarovski said.
"It could even be kept as an investment, so there are a lot of options."
In December, Redhead was named as one of 17 suburbs across Lake Macquarie and Newcastle that holds a median house value above $1 million in data supplied by CoreLogic.
The median price for a house in Redhead is $1.45 million and values in the suburb have experienced growth of 79.8 per cent in the past five years.
CoreLogic records show the owners of 30 Alison Street bought the property in 1998 for $208,000 and the house at 32 Alison Street was last sold for $1.28 million in 2015.
A price guide for 30 and 32 Alison Street was not yet available however, recent sales in the surrounding area indicate the listing could fetch a significant sum.
In October, a four-bedroom home at 11 High Street sold at auction for $2.55 million and the off-market sale of a four-bedroom house at 4 Alison Street set a suburb record after it pulled in a result of $3.16 million.
Other significant sales in Redhead include 15 High Street ($3.055 million May 2022); 87 Redhead Road ($3.050 million, May 2022); 17 Bentley Street ($2.725 million, March 2021); and 45 Steel Street ($2.722 million, March 2023).
"We are selling it as expressions of interest at the moment," she said.
"Whether it is to buy it in one line or sell them separately, there is the option to do either."
The property at 30 Alison Street has a three-bedroom beach cottage on 836 square metres and 32 Alison Street has a modern six-bedroom home set on 803 square metres with three bathrooms, multiple living spaces and a swimming pool.
The agent said the two properties are not held by the same owner.
"They are two separate owners but they are willing to sell at the same time if the opportunity is there," she said.
The listing has drawn enquiry from a variety of buyers since it hit the market on Friday, including those looking at the individual properties and others interested in securing both blocks.
Potential buyers include those from out-of-area as well as those who already live in Redhead.
"We have definitely got the locals interested," she said.
