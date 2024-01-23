Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Property

Rare opportunity: Two properties near Redhead Beach for sale

Jade Lazarevic
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated January 28 2024 - 4:57pm, first published January 23 2024 - 12:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two side-by-side homes at 30 and 32 Alison Street in Redhead are listed for sale with the option to buy both in one line. Picture supplied
Two side-by-side homes at 30 and 32 Alison Street in Redhead are listed for sale with the option to buy both in one line. Picture supplied

TWO side-by-side properties less than 200 metres from Redhead Beach are being offered for sale in one line after hitting the market with Cveta Property.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jade Lazarevic

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

Jade joined The Newcastle Herald as a reporter in 2001 and spent 15 years covering entertainment. In 2022, she joined ACM's national property team. Jade covers everything in the world of property across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region including record-breaking sales, real estate trends and new developments. Got a news tip? Get in touch:at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.