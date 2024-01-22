Microgrid to provide lifeline during extreme weather blackouts

Ausgrid has started work on its first microgrid, designed to ensure off-network power supply to key businesses and community services at Merriwa during extreme weather outages.
The Merriwa Microgrid, to be located at the Ausgrid depot and delivered in partnership with Yurika in the first half of 2024, will mean 28 properties deemed essential by the local community can continue to operate during what would normally be a power outage.
Ausgrid's group executive of customer, assets and digital Junayd Hollis said the early work had commenced to ensure all 28 properties in the microgrid's catchment area had the infrastructure required to support the connection.
"This is a key innovation trial to demonstrate how Ausgrid can best support communities to be increasingly resilient in the face of extreme weather and extended outages, no matter where they live on our network," Mr Hollis said.
"The microgrid is the first of its kind on the Ausgrid network and has been built in consultation with the community, delivering the services they need, when they need them the most.
"Ausgrid hopes by building this infrastructure that Merriwa residents can maintain their normal routines as much as possible when severe weather strikes."
The essential services include the pharmacy, grocery and fuel providers, and the RSL and Country Women's Association.
Upper Hunter Shire Council mayor Maurice Collison said the microgrid would help local businesses and community resilience, while powering the RSL would help it provide emergency relief for community members.
"We're extremely pleased to welcome Yurika to the Merriwa microgrid project, an initiative that already promises to be transformative for our community. It's not just about power; it's about empowering our residents and businesses to be more resilient and sustainable," Cr Collison.
"This project is another shining example of what can be achieved when the community, local government, and innovative companies come together for the greater good."
Yurika has a proven track record of integrating effective renewable energy solutions into remote communities, Ausgrid said in a statement on Tuesday morning.
