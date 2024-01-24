IT was once the centre of the social life of a small country town but has fallen into disrepair.
Yet now an abandoned and dilapidated theatre in the NSW country town of Morpeth in the Hunter Valley is up for sale.
The Astor Theatre is on the market more than 50 years after the last film was screened in the circa 1856 building.
The abandoned theatre at 85 High Street is listed for sale with a guide of $800,000 with Reece Thompson and David Cowan at Thompson & Clarke Real Estate.
Mr Thompson said the heritage-listed property had drawn interest from a range of buyers since hitting the market in December, including an offer from a Hunter-based businessman who hoped to restore it and operate it as a theatre.
"We have one offer on it at the moment but they are waiting to see what they can and can't do," Mr Thompson said.
"The buyer who made an offer does have other properties like this one, he is a local person who owns a pub and is interested in bringing it back to its former glory.
"We have another who is interested in turning it into units and we have a dance studio looking at it as well."
CoreLogic records show the property was last sold in 1999 to Valley Bakehouse Group Pty Ltd for $146,500.
In its heyday, the Astor Theatre was a place for the people of Morpeth to attend dance events and watch films.
Beyond the original brick facade, the inside has theatre-style seating and a huge floor area of 418 square metres.
These days, the building is in a rundown state and requires extensive restoration work which has led to a price guide reduction.
"It is quite dilapidated," the agent said.
"There are still some of the original seats inside and the stage is there but the roof needs a lot of work.
"We started the campaign at Christmas time with a guide of $1 million but we have reduced that to meet the marked based on the amount of money that needs to be spent on it to restore it."
Built in 1856 as the Primitive Methodist Church, the building was used as the first government school in Morpeth in 1862 before it was converted into the Astor Theatre in 1921.
It suffered significant storm damage in 1929 but was restored and continued operating as a theatre and hosted community events including dances, balls, flower shows and exhibitions.
The theatre screened silent films, the first talkies and black and white movies before films in colour began showing in 1954, including exclusive screenings of Walt Disney's Peter Pan.
A fire in 1962 damaged the sound and projection equipment, as well as the roofing timbers which forced the closure of the theatre for several months.
The cinema continued until 1964 when it closed due to declining audience numbers.
In 1971, Morpeth celebrated 150 years of settlement and the theatre was cleaned and reopened for a Debutantes' Ball.
The revival was short-lived though and the building was utilised as a storage space.
Positioned beside residential properties along High Street, the building is one of 20 historic sites listed on the Morpeth Heritage Walk.
According to the Maitland and District Historical Society, the floor in the theatre was built of tallowwood, in order that it also be used for dancing.
The floor was reportedly laid by the same contractor who constructed the dance floor in the famous Sydney Trocadero Ballroom on George Street.
In addition to the theatre, the rear of the property has two bedrooms, one bathroom and an open plan living and kitchen area.
Inspection of the property is available by private appointment.
