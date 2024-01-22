Learner driver behind bars accused of stashing gel blaster in car

A LEARNER driver is behind bars after a gel blaster pistol was allegedly discovered when he was pulled over by police.
Newcastle officers were patrolling in Hamilton South about 10am on Monday, January 22, when they stopped a car on Darling Street "due to the manner of driving".
Police spoke with the man allegedly behind the wheel, 53-year-old Peter Norman McAusland.
Police claim he was driving unaccompanied while on a learner licence.
Officers then searched the vehicle and allege a gel blaster pistol was discovered.
McAusland was arrested and taken to Newcastle Police Station, where he was charged with possessing an unauthorised pistol; and learner driver not accompanied by a driver, police officer or tester.
He faced Newcastle Local Court that same day and entered not guilty pleas.
He was formally refused bail and was remanded in custody until his next court date in February.
Gel blasters - classified as an air gun in NSW - are illegal in NSW and are unable to be registered.
